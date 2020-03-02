Vans Rereleasing Limited Edition Fast Times At Ridgemont High Checkered Slip-Ons

March 2, 2020

fast-times-checkered-vans-1.jpg

Because why not rake in all that money, Vans is rereleasing a limited edition Fast Times At Ridgemont High checkered slip-on shoe. The original release was limited to 1,000 pairs given away in 1982 at part of a radio contest promoting the movie. Now you can own an updated version "with upgraded Ortholite® sockliners" for $90. For reference, the non Fast Times checkered slip-ons go for $50. You do the math. "That's a forty dollars difference." *counting on fingers* Well you're close at least.

Keep going for a few more shots, as well as Spicoli getting so wasted in the movie.

fast-times-checkered-vans-2.jpg

fast-times-checkered-vans-3.jpg

fast-times-checkered-vans-4.jpg

Thanks to

What The Hell Are You Doing?: Cat Creeping Into Bathroom

Previous Story

Whoa: A C-130 With Spiraling Vortices From All Propellers

Next Story
Read More: back in the day, classics, fast times at ridgemont high, heck yeah these are gonna look great with my danny devito fanny pack, limited edition, looking fresh, movies, selling like hotcakes, shoes, spicoli, sure why not, vintage, wearing things
Previous Post
Next Post