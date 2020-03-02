Vans Rereleasing Limited Edition Fast Times At Ridgemont High Checkered Slip-Ons

Because why not rake in all that money, Vans is rereleasing a limited edition Fast Times At Ridgemont High checkered slip-on shoe. The original release was limited to 1,000 pairs given away in 1982 at part of a radio contest promoting the movie. Now you can own an updated version "with upgraded Ortholite® sockliners" for $90. For reference, the non Fast Times checkered slip-ons go for $50. You do the math. "That's a forty dollars difference." *counting on fingers* Well you're close at least.

Keep going for a few more shots, as well as Spicoli getting so wasted in the movie.

