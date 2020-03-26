TV Reporter Does It Best To Play It Cool As He's Approached By A Herd Of Bison

March 26, 2020

This is a video of NBC Montana reporter Deion Broxton briefly keeping it cool as a cucumber as he's approached by a herd of bison outside Yellowstone National Park before deciding to retreat to his car's hatchback for safety. He then emerged a brief time later to get another video of the bison once they've moved off to a safer distance. Hey, I would have done the exact same thing. If I'm gonna be required to fight off a herd of wild bison on live TV I better be getting paid the big bucks. I'm talking like Pay-Per-View dollars, which, at least in my mind, are oversized like lottery checks.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Blair O, who informed me that's the look she has when she sees somebody at a bar she really doesn't want to.

