TV Reporter Does It Best To Play It Cool As He's Approached By A Herd Of Bison

This is a video of NBC Montana reporter Deion Broxton briefly keeping it cool as a cucumber as he's approached by a herd of bison outside Yellowstone National Park before deciding to retreat to his car's hatchback for safety. He then emerged a brief time later to get another video of the bison once they've moved off to a safer distance. Hey, I would have done the exact same thing. If I'm gonna be required to fight off a herd of wild bison on live TV I better be getting paid the big bucks. I'm talking like Pay-Per-View dollars, which, at least in my mind, are oversized like lottery checks.

Keep going for the videos.

There was a herd of bison walking right toward me at @YellowstoneNPS today! pic.twitter.com/sdrBvojpwF — Deion Broxton KTVM (@DeionNBCMT) March 25, 2020

Here's the video of the bison I shot once I got a safe distance away lol pic.twitter.com/uL3XiR2ISR — Deion Broxton KTVM (@DeionNBCMT) March 26, 2020

Thanks to Blair O, who informed me that's the look she has when she sees somebody at a bar she really doesn't want to.