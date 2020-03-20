The Coronavirus Explained And What You Should Do

This is an (as usual) incredibly well crafted Kurzgesagt - In a Nutshell video about the coronavirus, what it is and does, and what we should do about it. Everyone should probably watch it, especially if you're confused about what's going on, convinced you already know it all, or you're just bored and waiting around until it's your turn to get the virus and be hospitalized. Me? If I get the virus I'm a goner. "You have a weakened immune system, GW?" No....I have weakened health insurance. Like, the last time I gave my insurance card to the receptionist at the doctor she was all, "I'm sorry but this expired last month," and, "It's a Pizza Hut coupon." THE SYSTEM IS BROKEN.

Keep going for the video.