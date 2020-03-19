Tesla's Sentry Mode Captures Footage Of Recent 5.7 Magnitude Utah Earthquake

This is a video from a Tesla in Salt Lake City, Utah of the recent 5.7 magnitude earthquake as captured by the vehicle's Sentry Mode. Man, it is MOVING. It's almost as if all the Mormons in the state decided to try for another kid simultaneously. And, as the Stevie Ray Vaughn song goes, "Well, the house is a rockin', don't bother knockin', Yeah the house is a rockin', don't bother knockin', Yeah the house is a rockin', don't bother, come on in." I think it's about an orgy. "It's about a party." *balancing punch bowl and bag of Doritos on penis* Orgies are parties.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees it's only a matter of time before a Tesla's Sentry Mode captures a real alien abduction. Fingers crossed it's me.