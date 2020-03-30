Tenikle, A Tentacle Inspired Suction Cupped Smartphone Mount

This is the Tenikle 2.0 ($24, also available with Blu-Tooth camera operating clicker for $36), a smartphone mount that uses three highly bendable suction cupped tentacles to stay in place while you film your sexy solo web show or whatever the hell people use things like this for, presumably shower-based sexy solo web shows. Which gives me an idea. "You should shower." It's been quite some time, hasn't it? "I can smell you through the internet." Imagine what my neighbors must think. "That you're a corpse." Yes -- that's exactly it!

Keep going for a couple product shots and the rest of the promo video.

Thanks again to hairless, who could probably stick one of these things to any part of himself.