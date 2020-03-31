SUV Driving On Frozen Lake Ends Up In The Drink (With Twist Ending!)

This is a short video of what appears to be a Land Rover Defender 90 driving on a crystal clear frozen lake when SURPRISE! the lake turns out to not be that frozen after all and proceeds to crack and swallow the vehicle. Thankfully, nobody was injured in the incident thanks to an M. Night Shyamalan twist ending. Did you see that coming? It caught me by surprise. Like farting and startling yourself right when you're falling asleep.

Keep going for the full video, which includes video from inside the cabin as it goes down.

drive on ice they said! this got me pic.twitter.com/VHxwSEhIAY — Dan Mace (@Dannmace) March 27, 2020

Thanks to Mark B, for reminding me of my dream of owning an old Defender 90. I should get on that.