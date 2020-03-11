Sure, Why Not?: Some Mario Kart Hot Wheels Stunts

Seen here with suspiciously bloody bed sheet backdrop (I don't remember that level in Mario Kart), this is a worthwhile little video of a variety of stunts set up by Youtubers 5MadMovieMakers for those Mario Kart Hot Wheels cars that recently came out to create some Mario Kart in real life action. Some of the stunts were pretty clever. Some of the stunts were not so clever, but all paled in comparison to me jumping off the roof of my parents' house with a trash bag parachute. "How'd that work out for you, GW?" Oh fine, fine -- drew a large neighborhood crowd. "Then why's your arm broken?" *looks around, leans forward whispering* Got it twisted in a sex swing.

