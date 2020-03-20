Star Wars Stormtrooper, TIE Fighter Pilot, And Boba Fett Helmet LEGO Sets

March 20, 2020

lego-star-wars-helmets.jpg

These are the LEGO Stormtrooper, TIE fighter pilot, and Boba Fett sets available for pre-order (shipping April 19th). Each costs $60 and the Stormtrooper comes with 647 total pieces, TIE fighter pilot 724, and Boba Fett 625, making the TIE fighter pilot the most bang for your space bucks. Each helmet includes a display base, measures approximately 7-inches tall when assembled, and would look great UP YOUR ASS. Just kidding like on a bookshelf or something man I'm going stir-crazy maybe I'll go yell out the window for a bit.

Keep going for a closeup and video for each.

lego-star-wars-helmets-2.jpg

lego-star-wars-helmets-3.jpg

lego-star-wars-helmets-4.jpg

lego-star-wars-helmets-5.jpg

The Coronavirus Explained And What You Should Do

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
Read More: boba fett, building things, bust, characters, heads, lego, modular, no vader? was it too hard to recreate in lego?, plastic, preorder, star wars, stormtrooper, that's cool i'll build a tie fighter pilot head, things that look like other things
Previous Post