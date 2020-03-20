Star Wars Stormtrooper, TIE Fighter Pilot, And Boba Fett Helmet LEGO Sets

These are the LEGO Stormtrooper, TIE fighter pilot, and Boba Fett sets available for pre-order (shipping April 19th). Each costs $60 and the Stormtrooper comes with 647 total pieces, TIE fighter pilot 724, and Boba Fett 625, making the TIE fighter pilot the most bang for your space bucks. Each helmet includes a display base, measures approximately 7-inches tall when assembled, and would look great UP YOUR ASS. Just kidding like on a bookshelf or something man I'm going stir-crazy maybe I'll go yell out the window for a bit.

Keep going for a closeup and video for each.