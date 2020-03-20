Stanford Demonstrates Inflatable Shape-Shifting Soft Robot

This is a video demonstration and discussion of a soft robot built by engineers at Stanford University that's constructed of a number of inflatable arms that, once inflated, it can use to change shape, move, and manipulate objects without being attached to an external source of energy or air. That's cool. The scientists who developed the robot imagine it could be useful in search and rescue and space exploration applications. I could see that. Still, if I could only invite one to a party, I'd have a hard time choosing this nerd over a wacky waving inflatable tube guy.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to DT, who agrees sometimes you just have to build something then figure out what it's for afterwards.