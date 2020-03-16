Some Closeup Footage Of A Giant Red Fire Millipede Traversing A Stick

This is some footage captured by nature photographer David Weiller of a large red fire millipede traversing a stick in the Marojejy National Park in Madagascar. Some more info while I put a fake spider on my girlfriend's shoulder then take a cast iron skillet nap:

Millipedes have 2 pairs of legs for each one of their body segments and this one has about 160 legs (Millipedes do not have '1000 feet'). Some Millipedes may have up to 750 legs. When threatened by predators, millipedes curl up into a spiral to protect their soft underside and some millipedes produce irritating secretions.

Beautiful, right? Its movement is so mesmerizing you can almost forget that given half a chance this thing would pack up its bags and move right into your butt. Don't believe me? Ask David Attenborough. "That's not tr--" DON'T LISTEN TO HIM.

Keep going for the full video complete with sweet jungle sounds.

Thanks again to Ashley I, who informed me this millipede is a mood. I'm not sure what that means, but I'll take your word for it.