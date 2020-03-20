Simon Pegg And Nick Frost Perform Coronavirus Themed Reenactment Of 'The Plan' Call From Shaun Of The Dead

This is a video of Simon Pegg and Nick Frost recreating 'the plan' scene from Shaun Of The Dead, but with a coronavirus twist. It made me want to rewatch Shaun Of The Dead, which I probably will considering everything is closed and I have nothing to do but sit at home and count the kernels in my popcorn ceiling. "How many are there?" Too f***ing many, I hate this prison.

Keep going for the video, as well as the original movie scene for reference.

