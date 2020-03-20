Simon Pegg And Nick Frost Perform Coronavirus Themed Reenactment Of 'The Plan' Call From Shaun Of The Dead

March 20, 2020

shaun-of-the-dead-coronavirus.jpg

This is a video of Simon Pegg and Nick Frost recreating 'the plan' scene from Shaun Of The Dead, but with a coronavirus twist. It made me want to rewatch Shaun Of The Dead, which I probably will considering everything is closed and I have nothing to do but sit at home and count the kernels in my popcorn ceiling. "How many are there?" Too f***ing many, I hate this prison.

Keep going for the video, as well as the original movie scene for reference.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees having red on you is the least of our concerns.

