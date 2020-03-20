Sign Of The Times: Man Uses Drone To Walk Dog

In city lockdown and social distancing news, this is a short video of a man using a drone to walk his dog. Does it require a well trained dog? Yes. Even then is it safe? Probably not. Is that drone going to pick up those turds? No. Also, the person out there filming complete negates the purpose of human-free dog walking. Not to mention Back To The Future 2 imagined this technology existing in 2015 all the way back in 1989. Remember 2015? Those were simpler times. Times when you could dine-in at restaurants. Crazy, I know.

Keep going for the video and Back To The Future gif.

Thanks to Zootghost and Ash, who agree we were so close to the future before the coronavirus came along.