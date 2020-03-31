Samurai And Shogun, A Japanese Rick And Morty Short From Adult Swim

This is is Samurai And Showgun, a short (and bloody) Japanese Rick And Morty cartoon released by Adult Swim. If you're into Rick And Morty it's definitely worth a watch. Heck, even if you're not into Rick And Morty it's probably worth a watch because we're all trapped in our homes, what the hell else is there to do besides watch videos on the internet? I mean it's not like I can do a jigsaw puzzle SINCE THEY'RE ALL SOLD OUT EVERYWHERE EXCEPT FROM JERKS ON EBAY PRICE-GOUGING THE HELL OUT OF THEM. I swear. "You swear what?" Just a lot, in general.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to dougie and Luc, who know doing battle is like breathing to me, I have to or I'll die.