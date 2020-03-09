Real Estate Sign Seller Kicks, Tosses 18-Pound Watermelon At His Signs To Prove Their Durability

March 9, 2020

This is a vintage video of real estate agent and sign salesman Tim Maitski demonstrating the new-and-improved Power Stake System for yard signage that, at least from what I could tell from his little outburst here, is kick, punch, AND watermelon proof. He also rolls a tire at it and rams it with a push lawnmower. Admittedly, this does seem like fairly high quality yard sign system, and I only wish I had half the enthusiasm for anything that Tim has for verbally and physically abusing yard signs.

Thanks to Peabody, who agrees he should have actually run over that tiny yard sign with the lawnmower and let the blades do their thing.

