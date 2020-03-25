Quarantined?: Do This 51,300 Piece, 28.5 Foot x 6.25 Foot Jigsaw Puzzle

March 25, 2020

giant-jigsaw-puzzle-1.jpg

This is the alleged world's largest jigsaw puzzle, a 28.5 foot x 6.25 foot behemoth from Kodak that contains 51,300 pieces, costs $440 and weighs 40 pounds. It's kind of a chintzy world's biggest puzzle though because it's actually 27 smaller AND INDIVIDUALLY BAGGED 1,900 piece puzzles of various wonders of the world that can then all be attached. I think that's kind of cheating. Me? I'm currently working on a 1,000 piece puzzle while I'm trapped inside clawing at the walls. Hold on I'll find a link. It's this one, of Cinque Terre, Italy. Beautiful isn't it? If only my dog hadn't eaten a mouthful of pieces already I'd be tempted to frame it. *shrug* Instead I'll have no choice but to pass it on to a friend or family member and insist it's complete.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

giant-jigsaw-puzzle-2.jpg

giant-jigsaw-puzzle-3.jpg

Thanks to blue16, who agrees NASA should release a world's largest jigsaw puzzle of that 1.8-billion pixel Mars panorama.

