Pug Serves As The Table For Classic Tablecloth Trick

This is a video of the very freshly dressed Puggy Smalls serving as assistant (in this case, table) to magician Neil Henry as he repeatedly performs the classic tablecloth trick with increasing difficulty. Very impressive! I showed the video to my dogs and asked how come they never do anything to help me make money and earn their keep around here, because it looks like Puggy is doing it and he's literally just sitting there. But hey, if I had a nickel for every time my dogs pooped in the house because they didn't want to go outside in the rain, shoot, I'd be able to replace the carpet.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Brianna, who agrees dogs are magic.