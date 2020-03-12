Problem Solving: How Not To Fix The Misaligned Steering On Your ATV

In what could possible go wrong news, this is a short video of some backwoods mechanics trying to straighten a bent steering shaft (the result of a rollover) on their ATV by very cleverly tying the ATV to a tree and slamming that mamma jamma in reverse. Things do not go according to plan, unless their plan was to break it even more, which, if we're being completely honest, is always my plan even if I don't admit it. *backs friend's car over curb at 30MPH trying to adjust side mirror*

Keep going for the full video.

