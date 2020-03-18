Princess Leia Voice Actor Dressed As Princess Leia Recites 'You're My Only Hope' Speech To Promote Proper Hand-Washing Time

This is a video of voice actor Shelby Young (who portrayed Princess Leia in Disney's animated Star Wars Forces Of Destiny) reciting Leia's iconic 'You're My Only Hope' speech while dressed as the princess to promote proper hand washing time to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Great, so now I have to learn another speech just to help keep society safe? The last time I had to learn a speech was in high school, and we all know how that turned out. "You farted at the podium and ran out of the classroom crying." It set the stage for the rest of my life.

Keep going for the video as well as the original and the copy/pasted transcript in case you want to learn it yourself.

General Kenobi. Years ago you served my father in the Clone Wars. Now he begs you to help him in his struggle against the Empire. I regret that I am unable to present my father's request to you in person, but my ship has fallen under attack, and I'm afraid my mission to bring you to Alderaan has failed. I have placed information vital to the survival of the Rebellion into the memory systems of this R2 unit. My father will know how to retrieve it. You must see this droid safely delivered to him on Alderaan. This is our most desperate hour. Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You're my only hope.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees whatever works. Me? I just count to five four times to keep it simple.