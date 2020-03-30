Poor Jennifer: Woman Takes Laptop Into Bathroom, Starts Peeing During Video Conference Call

This is a video of a remote conference call in progress when poor Jennifer walks her laptop into the bathroom and starts peeing before realizing what she's done/that everyone else can see. Everyone's reactions are great. Hey, it happens. I remember I was on a video conference call once with several remote coworkers, including a guy who clearly didn't know his camera was on and was was laying shirtless in his hotel bed. I was horrified/exhilarated at the prospect he might purchase an adult movie during the call and let nature take its course. Taking a trip to the toilet during a video call? I do it all the time. The only difference between Jennifer and I is she seems to care, her mic isn't at full volume, and she doesn't have the cowboy hat filter on.

Keep going for the video.

