Pianist Plays Tetris Theme In Every Key So We Can Hear The Difference

March 27, 2020

tetris-theme-on-piano-in-all-keys.jpg

This is a video of talented pianist (hey I've got one too HIYO kidding total amateur) Vinheteiro performing the Tetris theme (aka the nineteenth-century Russian folk song 'Korobeiniki') in every key so you can hear the difference. So, what was your favorite key? My favorite key *fluttering eyelashes* is the one to your heart. Granted once I unlocked that door and saw what was inside I was disgusted, but the key is pretty so I wear half of it around my neck. "And the other half?" Mount Doomed.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Ashley I, who agrees do the Legend Of Zelda theme next.

