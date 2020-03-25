Okaaaay: Lord Of The Rings Mines of Moria Battle With Lightsabers

March 25, 2020

Because things stopped making sense weeks ago, this is a video of the Lord Of The Rings Mines Of Moria battle (complete with cave troll) with lightsabers added. Some might even argue the lightsabers belonged there the whole time, but those people are crazy.

Keep going for the full 7 minute battle, which apparently took five months to lightsaber.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees that lightsabers, in general, are almost always value add to a situation unless that situation is a butt, and that butt is mine.

