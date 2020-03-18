Okaaaay: Covers Of Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' Performed On Pumpkin, Adult Plaything

These are two video of Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' covered on a carved pumpkin, then on a vibrating adult toy. I've actually known about the latter for a little while now, but needed something to disguise it, like using the cover of Gray's Sports Almanac to cover a copy of Oh LàLà. So, yeah, mission accomplished. Just, you know, probably not a mission I'll be writing home to tell mom and dad about.

Thanks to Zootghost, who agrees apparently anything can be a musical instrument if you try hard and believe in yourself and have fresh batteries.