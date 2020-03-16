Okaaaay: An Octopus Inspired Robotic Tentacle Hand

March 16, 2020

Hey guys so I'm returning home today (what the hell happened while I was gone?!) and will write what I can until I have to leave but our regularly schedule program will return tomorrow, presumably to an apocalyptic wasteland.

Because why stop to think if you should, scientists at Harvard have developed a robotic octopus tentacle made to grasp and pick up any object. Well, I mean probably not any object. Like-- "Not my penis." Haha, no....it's not battleship sized now is it? (You owe me -- leave some beer and hand sanitizer in my yard, I'll drink both)

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees somebody somewhere out there is a little too excited about this.

