Oh Wow: Twisting A Steel Axle With LEGO Machine

March 18, 2020

This is a video of Youtuber Brick Experiment Channel experimenting to see if he can break a steel axle using nothing but LEGO pieces and LEGO Power Functions XL motors. In the end, he uses two motors and a speed-reducing/torque-increasing gear setup to produce a machine "that outputs 15 Newton meters (~11 lb-ft.) of torque, and is capable of taking a stainless steel axle and twisting it like a drill bit (or a Twizzler)." He then repeatedly runs the machine in forward and reverse until the axle finally breaks. Most impressive. Granted I could have just snapped that axle over my my middle finger's knuckle like a cheap pencil, but that's just me and I think I gained some of his superpowers when The Hulk and I made out. "You didn't make out, he spat on you." Whatever, we swapped spit, that's slang for making out. "But the spitting was all one-sided." Stop changing my narrative!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Alex S, who agrees there's officially nothing LEGO can't do.

