Oh Wow: Guy Builds Giant Motorized Death Star Trench Run LEGO Diorama

These are several videos of the 50,000 piece Death Star trench run diorama built by Anthony Ducre (previously: this 80,000 piece, 9-foot long diorama by a talented South Korean group of LEGOmaniacs). The build even features a motorized track with Darth Vader's TIE Advanced x1 chasing Luke Skywalker's X-Wing around the trench. That's cool, I just chased my roommate around the apartment whipping him with the plastic stick you twist to close the blinds because he left dirty dishes on the sofa. Not on the coffee table, the SOFA. He said it was because he was drunk but deep down I know it's because I have no choice but to kill him.

Keep going for four videos, the first and last of building, the two middle ones of the action.

Thanks to DT, who agrees dream and you can achieve. Except my roommate, he'll amount to nothing but a corpse.