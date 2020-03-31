Oh Wow: 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Movie Trailer Recreated Near Perfectly With Stop Motion

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of its release, stop motion team Reckless Abandonment (that's what I live my life with too) recreated the trailer for the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie with high quality NECA action figures and 3,500 photographs. It's pretty amazing. They were also kind enough to provide a side-by-side comparison video with the actual trailer for reference, which was appreciated because I don't remember it. My brain, well, it's-- "It's garbage." Are you here to read to me? "Huh?" Did they send you to read to me? Read to me. Here -- from this. "A nudie mag?" My eyes are trash too, describe the breasts to me in detail. "They're big." Boyoyoyoing!

Keep going for the video.

