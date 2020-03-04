Oh, Internet. Internet Internet Internet: Videos Of Animals Playing Instruments Edited Into 'The Fabulous Animal Orchestra Supergroup'

Because just like the conveyor belt at a 24-hour sushi restaurant the internet never stops turning, this is a video created by editor Lukas Wunder using footage of different animals playing instruments/making noises to sort of create the semblance of a song. I'm not gonna lie, I kinda have a headache now. Did I have one before the video? I can't remember. "What do you remember?" The doctor giving my penis a once-over during my semiannual exam this morning. "And then?" Him leaving me hanging for a high-five.

Keep going for the video while I supposit some Advil.

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees it would be difficult to sit through an entire concert.

