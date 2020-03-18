NYC Subway Rat Spotted Dragging Whole Egg McMuffin

This is a short video from a New York City subway station of a rat carrying what appears to be an entire Egg McMuffin down the stairs. Heck yeah, Master Splinter -- good find! Still, what kind of person drops their Egg McMuffin and just leaves it? Haven't they heard of the five second rule? "...In a New York City subway station? During the coronavirus outbreak?" *blowing off piece of gum I dropped on the sidewalk after missing my mouth* The five second rule is the five second rule. No word if Egg McMuffin Rat is going to split his breakfast with Pizza Rat, but half an Egg McMuffin and half a slice a pizza, shoot, that's probably better than I'm going to eat today. And not just because I tried going to the grocery store a couple nights ago and the aisles were all barren except for a$$holes, but I did manage to eat a handful of cigarette butts in the parking lot to trick my stomach.



Keep going for the full video.

And just like that a star was born--Egg McMuffin Rat #subwaycreatures pic.twitter.com/vCeVirHRUK — Rick (@SubwayCreatures) March 13, 2020

Thanks to my dad, who agrees anybody who drops an Egg McMuffin and doesn't pick it up wasn't that hungry to begin with.