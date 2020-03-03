My Rumpus Room Demands It: This 13-Foot Giraffe Holding A Chandelier Statue

This is 'Giraffe In Love', a collaboration between Qeeboo and artist/designer Marcantonio. It's a 4-meters (~13-feet) tall fiberglass statue of a young giraffe holding a chandelier, and is the perfect home decor for reminding guests you have ridiculously high ceilings (might I also suggest hiring some trapeze artists and fire breathers?) Unusual product description:

It is a dreamy giraffe holding a classic Marie-Thérèse style chandelier. "Giraffe in Love" represents irony and lightness: the giraffe is in love but she does not know it yet because her heart is far from her head and she lives love light-heartedly.

"The giraffe is in love but she does not know it yet because her heart is far from her head and she lives love light-heartedly." Huh? I thought it was just a giraffe holding a chandelier statue, I didn't realize it had a backstory like an American Girl Doll. Speaking of -- do you know how much those things cost? The last time I babysat my nieces I told them the factory burned down and the company decided not to rebuild so they wouldn't put them on their birthday or Christmas lists this year. My sister-in-law should be thanking me but apparently the girls aren't over it yet.

Keep going for several more shots. Oh by the way they're available HERE for $40,000 but you can get a 2.65-meter (~8.7-foot) version directly from Qeeboo for around $2,900 so I'm not sure what's going on here, nor do I care.

