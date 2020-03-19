My Foyer Demands It: An 11-Foot, $17,000 Scrap Metal Hulk Sculpture

This is the 11-foot 'Green Giant' (nice) sculpture welded out of scrap metal and auto parts by the artists at Kreatworks in Thailand. It cost $17,000 but this particular sculpture has already been sold and serves as an example of made-to-order pieces. I like the nipple placement. It reminds me of how I thought women's boobs looked before I actually saw some in real life, which, if this were a television interview, yes, I would admit was the greatest day of my adult life.

Keep going for a handful more shots.

