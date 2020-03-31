Mother Nature's Majesty: A Six Minute Real-Time Video Of A 1,400 Foot Rainbow In Yosemite Falls

March 31, 2020

This is a beautiful video captured by nature photographer Greg Harlow of a rainbow in the 1,400-foot upper portion of Yosemite Falls, as shot from Glacier Point in Yosemite National Park in real-time (also cool to watch in slow motion AND fast forward). Beautiful, isn't it? "It probably has coronavirus." What is wrong with you?

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees beauty is everywhere, but mostly outside in places humans haven't mucked up already.

