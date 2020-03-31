Mother Nature's Majesty: A Six Minute Real-Time Video Of A 1,400 Foot Rainbow In Yosemite Falls

This is a beautiful video captured by nature photographer Greg Harlow of a rainbow in the 1,400-foot upper portion of Yosemite Falls, as shot from Glacier Point in Yosemite National Park in real-time (also cool to watch in slow motion AND fast forward). Beautiful, isn't it? "It probably has coronavirus." What is wrong with you?

Keep going for the full video.

