Maniac Spray Sanitizing Drive-Thru Coffee Cup, Tosses Lid Back Inside Store, Curses Person Behind Him For Honking

This is a video from a Tim Horton's in London, Ontario of some idiot spray sanitizing the top of his coffee cup (but mostly the interior of the restaurant), then removing the lid, tossing it through the drive-thru window, and cursing at the person behind him who had the nerve to honk because this jerk is either too lazy or stupid to make coffee at home. This has to be some incredibly dumbass prank though, right? Like this guy doesn't actually exist in the world, does he? I'm just...I'm just tired of all the killing. There's so much planning and cleanup involved. Then stressing about whether the handsome detectives are really onto you or not. "You really have one hell of an imagination, GW." *dumping black trash bags in apartment complex dumpster across town* Oh totally.

Keep going for the video.

We are at another level.... pic.twitter.com/EW2X0557th — Paris G (@Paris__G) March 24, 2020

