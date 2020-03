This is a pi shaped pi pan to make it easy for baking a pi pie on pi day (March 14, 3.14). You will be the envy of all the nerds! Plus it looks like it would make a good pan for all of you weirdos who like brownies with maximum edges. "What's wrong with edg--" YOU MAKE ME SICK.

Thanks to carey, who agrees that pi day has become more about pie and less about pi, not that I'm complaining.