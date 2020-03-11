Magic!: An Invisible Rube Goldberg Machine

This is a discussion and demonstration of an invisible Rube Goldberg machine constructed out of pieces of cut glass that, when submerged in an oil/water mix, seem to almost disappear. Impressive, but could it also work on roommates? "Wait, what?" *casually lays on couch that's about a foot higher on one side, it groans* Nothing -- nothing.

Keep going for the video, but the actual running of the machine begins at 1:50.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees invisible is the new visible.