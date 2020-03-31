Little Girl Takes Intense Boat Flume Splash Straight To The Face

In get pitted -- so pitted news, this is a short video from simpler times of a little girl at California's Great America amusement park in Santa Clara who insisted on getting splashed by the Whitewater Falls boat ride, and her dad finally letting her. That'll clean your eyes out! Man...I remember one summer in high school I had a season pass to the nearby Six Flags and log flume water was like all I drank. Why pay $6 for a Coke, you know? Plus I think whatever they put in it to prevent the mosquitos from breeding is what's made me immune to all disease. Except the kissing disease. "Mono doesn't mean you're gonna get kissed all the time, it's nicknamed that because it's spread through saliva." Ewww never mind then.

Keep going for the full video complete with audio and not even crying about it like I would have.

Thanks to my friend becca b, who's been to the amusement park with me before and seen me puke funnel cake in the exit after a roller coaster.