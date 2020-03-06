Life Hacks: How To Reconstruct A Too-Short Packing Box

This is a short video of a woman showing how to reconstruct a cardboard box that's slightly too short for an object you're trying to fit in it. Alternatively, smash it in there like a normal person who knows the delivery company is just gonna beat your shit up anyways. Or, if you're like me, decide, screw it, this looks way too complicated and, dammit, I bought this crap on Amazon when I was drunk, and I'm drunk again now and I'm keeping it.

Keep going for the video, which makes a lot more, but still not much, sense.

