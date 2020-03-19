LEGO Teams Up With Nintendo To Create Digitally Interactive Super Mario Playsets

This is a video preview for the upcoming (out later this year) LEGO Super Mario playsets, which include a Mario figure with LED screen eyes, mouth and chest that react when he jumps on specially coded bricks, so you can actually sort of "play" levels. That's cool. Of course when I was a kid we had to use our imagination. And we didn't even have money for minifigs so I had to pretend red 2 x 4 bricks were people, and they weren't even real LEGO brand, they were knockoffs. There was no coronavirus though, so we were happy and carefree.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees a healthy imagination is the best toy you could ever have (besides a Power Wheels Jeep).