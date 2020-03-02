Kid Casually Climbs Onto Car's Hood At Auto Show

This is a short video of a kid casually climbing onto the hood of a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 at a recent auto show. You know, because what's an auto show if not a bunch of car shaped jungle gyms for kids to climb all over? In the video it sounds like you can hear a woman possibly affiliated with the show shouting over for the kid to please get down, but there's no sign of any parental interference at all. "I swear, I just turned my back for one second!" And? "...And never taught my kids they shouldn't crawl on cars at the auto show." Now, I want you to crawl onto the front of my truck like an idiot shaped hood ornament while I pull through an automated car wash. "Please not the high pressure wax again." You shut up!

Keep going for the full video, but the gif is really it minus the audio.

