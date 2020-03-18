John Cena And Bray Wyatt Perform To An Empty Audience During WrestleMania: Smackdown Event

March 18, 2020

This is a video of wrestlers John Cena and Bray Wyatt performing (not wrestling, just smack talking) to an empty audience (due to coronavirus closure) during a Smackdown event. It's pretty weird to watch. It was also always weird to watch my grandma take her slipper off and smack the shit out of the top of the television whenever her favorite wrestlers were penned. Of course some would argue it's weird to watch wrestling at all, but those people are just afraid of having a good time. Obviously not our kind of people. Now what do you say we go grab some beer and-- "I'm in let's roll." Wow, that was a test and you aced it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Brian A, who agrees it's easy to imagine an entire audience in their underwear if there isn't one.

