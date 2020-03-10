Jelly Belly Releases Bean Boozled Hot Pepper Edition

Jelly Belly has just released the Bean Boozled Fiery Five Challenge, packages containing jelly beans with the alleged heat of sriracha, jalapeno, cayenne, habanero, and Carolina reaper peppers. So has anybody tried them yet? Are they really that hot? You can see people reacting to the various levels of heat at the Jelly Belly site HERE by spinning the wheel. I bet they aren't really that hot. "Then put one of the Carolina Reaper beans in your butt, GW." *opens mouth breathing fire, melts cool guy shades into a puddle of plastic* I'd have to take the real pepper out first.

Thanks to Andy C, who made a Red Hot Chili Peppers reference I didn't spend much time trying to understand.