Incredibly Well Edited Pop Culture Coronavirus Video Using Tons Of Different Shows And Movies

March 30, 2020

This is a coronavirus themed video edited together by Vimeo user Cut To Black using a ton of different pop culture shows and movies. Like a dog toy between me and the fridge in the dark, I half assumed it was going to be a turd, but it was actually a pretty great edit. That dog toy? It really was a turd, and I was dumb enough to kick it trying to convince myself it was a toy.

Keep going for the video while I applaud Jack Torrance and his family for really doing the social distancing thing right.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees with loan rates so low there's never been a better time to buy an apocalypse bunker.

Previous Post
Next Post