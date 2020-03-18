I'm In: Video Of Mexico's Most Dangerous Fireworks Festival

This is is a short, beautifully shot documentary from photographer and director Patrick Fileti about the fireworks festival that takes place in Tultepec, Mexico every year and the families who have been involved in making the fireworks for the last 200 years. A little more info: "Tultepec is an urban municipality just north of Mexico City revered for its incendiary veneration of John of God, patron saint of fireworks. In the days leading up to the first week of March, the streets of Tultepec are at fever pitch in preparation for one of the world's wildest pyrotechnic displays." Dang, I wish I could have been there. I guess I'll just have to settle for lighting and tossing some firecrackers over my cubicle wall. "Shouldn't you be working from home, GW?" This office is my home, I'm a 24-hour workhorse. "You got evicted." Man, that fireman's pole added VALUE.

Keep going for the video while I count all my firework scars.

