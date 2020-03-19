Ice Cold: Lizard Steals Worm Out Of Other Lizard's Mouth

This is a video of two bearded dragons snacking on some hornworms when one doesn't get much of a grip on its worm and decides to wear it like a mustache, and the other quickly monopolizes on the situation and licks it right out if its mouth. Ice cold! Then the first lizard tries licking it back but it's already gone and the owner has to break them up before things escalate. Obviously, that worm is the perfect metaphor for the package of toilet paper I had in my cart at the grocery store yesterday.

Keep going for the full video, which includes the dragon receiving another worm at the end.

