Homemade Motion Activated Lawn Sprinkler Theft Deterrent System

March 12, 2020

This is a short Ring home security cam video of a homemade motion activated lawn sprinkler theft deterrent system successfully deterring a previously successful tool thief. Of course if I was that thief I would have come back with a raincoat and stolen myself a motion activated lawn sprinkler theft deterrent system and sold it on Facebook marketplace. I am not that thief though because I don't steal things, except hearts. "You're hardly a ladies man, GW." I meant like Mola Ram in Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom.

Keep going for the video, but the gif is really it.

Thanks to Ash, who agrees as far as traps go, boobies are the best.

