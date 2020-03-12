This is a short Ring home security cam video of a homemade motion activated lawn sprinkler theft deterrent system successfully deterring a previously successful tool thief. Of course if I was that thief I would have come back with a raincoat and stolen myself a motion activated lawn sprinkler theft deterrent system and sold it on Facebook marketplace. I am not that thief though because I don't steal things, except hearts. "You're hardly a ladies man, GW." I meant like Mola Ram in Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom.

Keep going for the video, but the gif is really it.

