Hidden Worlds: Everyday Objects Viewed With A Macro Lens

March 26, 2020

This is a video from Youtube channel Macro Universe of a variety of everyday objects viewed through a macro lens, including "a disposable razor, a spool of thread, a peanut M&M, a bottle of Coca-Cola, a sponge, a bar of soap and toilet paper." Which, be honest -- how many of you tried wiping with your laptop when you saw that toilet paper? It's just been so long I've forgotten what it feels like. Like a hug. Yeah *rubbing laptop between butt cheeks like swiping a credit card* just like a hug.

Thanks to William HL, who agrees never look at the back of your hand under a microscope.

