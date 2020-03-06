Heck Yeah: A Rooster That Crows Death Metal

March 6, 2020

death-metal-rooster.jpg

This is a video of a Sanjack Crower breed of rooster named Klobesen ("toilet brush") who lives in Carinthia, Austria, crowing out a little death metal at dawn. Well that's certainly one way to start the morning! Me? I like to start the morning the same way I ended the night before. "Next to a beautiful woman?" Throwing up and falling in the showe-- yes, what you said. That's what I do.

Keep going for the video of Toilet Brush while I listen to Alice In Chains' 'Rooster' because this reminded me of it.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees hearing a rooster crow at break of dawn might not be the best sound in the whole world, but it does beat the sound of a dog about to throw up on your bed at 3AM.

