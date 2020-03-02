Guy Uses Flight Simulator To Attempt Taking Off And Landing Different Planes On World's Shortest Runway

This is a video of Youtuber and flight simulator fan Swiss001 trying to take off and land a variety of different planes (along with some dry/weird humor) on the world's shortest runway, located at the Saba Juancho E Yrausquin Airport on the Dutch Caribbean island of Saba. The runway is only 400 meters (1,312 ft) long. For reference, I woul-- "Let me guess, you wouldn't even be able to park your penis on that." Well not without it hanging off into the ocean like an endless all-you-can-eat buffet for sharks.

Keep going for the video, as well as one of a plane landing and taking off from the runway in real life for reference.

