Guy Runs Around Boston To Draw Mickey Mouse Head In GPS Tracker Map

This is the result of Redditor glirg running around Boston with a GPS tracking app to draw the best Mickey Mouse head that he could. Not bad -- that was a lot of fast running to finish in just over an hour. In his own words: "I ran all around Boston like an idiot to draw a Mickey Mouse." Haha, well that was your choice, you didn't have to run swinging your arms over your head, you could have just run normal. "What's normal?" *using penis to jumprope down the sidewalk* I haven't the foggiest.

