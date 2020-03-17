Guy Runs Around Boston To Draw Mickey Mouse Head In GPS Tracker Map
This is the result of Redditor glirg running around Boston with a GPS tracking app to draw the best Mickey Mouse head that he could. Not bad -- that was a lot of fast running to finish in just over an hour. In his own words: "I ran all around Boston like an idiot to draw a Mickey Mouse." Haha, well that was your choice, you didn't have to run swinging your arms over your head, you could have just run normal. "What's normal?" *using penis to jumprope down the sidewalk* I haven't the foggiest.
Thanks to Matwerplunkintwine, for really delivering the hot tip.
Read More: art, characters, dare to dream, different strokes for different folks, drawing things, exercise, gps, hey i recognize that dude!, i take it this wasn't your very first run, i was running, mickey mouse, running, sure why not, things that look like other things, trying hard and believing in yourself