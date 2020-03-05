Guy Creates Universe's Largest Gear Reduction, Requiring A Googol Spins To Rotate Final Gear

This is a video of the 100-gear 'Universe's largest gear reduction' built by Youtuber danielbruin. It features a 1 to 10 gear reduction repeated a hundred times so the last gear would take a googol (1 with 100 zeroes) turns of the first gear for it to rotate a single time. In his own words while I crank the handle on one of those machines that flattens a penny into a forgettable souvenir:

Today at 14:52 I will be exactly 1 billion seconds old. To celebrate I build this machine that visualizes the number googol. That's a 1 with a hundred zeros. A number that's bigger than the atoms in the known universe. This machine has a gear reduction of 1 to 10 a hundred times. In order to get the last gear to turn once you'll need to spin the first one a google amount around. Or better said you'll need more energy than the entire known universe has to do that. That boggles my mind. ⁣



Keep going for the video, as well as an extended cut of the thing turning for a full hour.

