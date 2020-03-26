Guy Builds And Swings Real Life Blades Of Chaos From God Of War

This is a video of Youtuber and replica maker Jarius For All constructing and swinging some real life Blades Of Chaos from the God Of War series. It's actually a six-part video series but I only posted the first and last of them (the first links to all six with the upper right hand corner playlist button) because I may be quarantined, but dammit, my time is still valuable. I've already watched them all twice. Man, I've always wanted to swing those blades so bad. Kratos makes it look effortless, but Jarius, well...Jarius makes it look like you'd be hard pressed to split a motionless milk jug if your life depended on it. And by you and your I mean you and your, because I would slice through those milk jugs like Medusa heads. Did I tell you about the time I tied a hatchet to the end of jump rope and swung it around the kitchen? My mom is gonna freak when she gets home.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks again to DT, who agrees you haven't lived, or nearly killed a friend, until you've swung a blade on a piece of rope.